Protesters rally in Ballantyne against possible ICE detention center in North Carolina

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:42 PM EST
Zach Thomas
/
Courtesy
Protestors gathered outside GEO's eastern regional office in Ballantyne on Tues, Feb. 17, 2026.

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday evening outside the eastern regional office of GEO Group in Ballantyne to protest a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in North Carolina.

The ACLU of North Carolina says ICE plans to use Rivers Correctional Facility in Winton, which is owned and operated by GEO Group, a private prison contractor.

“We continue to call for ICE to be abolished, we demand that no new ICE detention centers be opened in North Carolina and we call on people to follow the money and see who’s actually behind this,” said Zach Thomas with PSL Charlotte.

The ACLU of North Carolina also says ICE plans to open two additional detention facilities in Greensboro, totaling three proposed facilities statewide.

GEO Group currently operates about a dozen ICE detention centers across the U.S.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
