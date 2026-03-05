© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Local leaders back request for records on CBP's Charlotte operation

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 5, 2026 at 3:24 PM EST
Agent with assault rifle
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in east Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

More than 40 community leaders and organizations in Charlotte and across North Carolina are backing a public records request for more information about a federal immigration enforcement operation carried out in Charlotte last November.

The ACLU of North Carolina sent the request last month, asking U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other federal agencies to release records related to the operation.

Supporters sent a letter Thursday to federal immigration authorities and members of Congress representing North Carolina, urging them to disclose the information.

Groups signing the letter include the Carolina Migrant Network, Latin American Coalition, Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, Action NC and the NC Justice Center. Individuals include N.C. House Representatives Aisha Dew, Julia Greenfield and Jordan Lopez; N.C. Sens. DeAndrea Salvador and Caleb Theodros; and the Rev. Megan Argabrite and the Rev. Nina Wynn.

Supporters say the public deserves more transparency about how federal immigration agents conducted the operation and how arrests were carried out.

North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis has also demanded information about the Charlotte operation, asking now-fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for detailed records from the enforcement effort.

The request comes as the ACLU of North Carolina has filed a class-action lawsuit challenging what it calls unlawful, warrantless immigration arrests.

Sign up for EQUALibrium
Tags
Race & Equity Immigration and Customs EnforcementImmigrationBorder Patrol in Charlotte
Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
See stories by Julian Berger