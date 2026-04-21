Charlotte neighborhood group receives $2 million for workforce development, housing

The Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance in Charlotte is set to receive nearly $2 million in funding to provide housing support and expand economic mobility in the Historic West End.

Business Wells Fargo announces $6 million in support of west Charlotte nonprofits Banking giant Wells Fargo is investing $6 million in six nonprofit organizations in west Charlotte. The funds will help advance a neighborhood grocery store and other community projects.

The Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance plans to launch two initiatives with the funds. One, the Economic Mobility Hub, will convert a defunct school into a manufacturing workforce training and entrepreneurship space.

The hub is supported by $700,000 from JPMorganChase.

“The E-Hub, a community-led vision that brings partners together to redevelop commercial corridors, strengthen small businesses, and expand pathways to inclusive growth through small-scale manufacturing,” said Suganthi Simon, global philanthropy program officer at JPMorganChase. “By helping advance a model that pairs shared ownership with long-term affordability, this work can turn underutilized public infrastructure into a generational asset for Charlotte’s Historic West End.

Wells Fargo has also committed $1.25 million towards the hub project and Lakeview’s Accessory Dwelling Units Partnership Program. That program includes the development of 15 affordable housing units, financial guidance support, and home repairs.

The Lakeview Neighborhood’s initiatives aim to train and support more than 200 residents as part of the group's efforts to improve economic mobility in the community.