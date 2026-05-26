Charlotte set aside $100,000 for families hit by Border Patrol crackdown. None of it was used

Last November, the city of Charlotte set aside $100,000 to help households financially impacted by the U.S. Border Patrol's "Operation Charlotte's Web" crackdown. Six months later, the city says none of that money was used.

The city created the emergency fund to help families pay for rent and utilities, as many local businesses closed and people stayed home from work out of fear. The city partnered with Crisis Assistance Ministry to handle applications and distribute up to $100,000 to households.

This week, city officials told WFAE that only three households were approved for the program, and none received city funding. Instead, Crisis Assistance Ministry used its own private funds to assist those families.

Carol Hardison, CEO of Crisis Assistance Ministry, says the city’s eligibility requirements made the funding inaccessible to those who were most affected.

“The city dollars had a requirement that made their dollars unusable for this situation,” Hardison said. “The city required a person to be documented. Nobody who was documented sought these dollars.”

Those seeking assistance needed to provide proof of income, a Social Security number and a photo ID.

The city says the $100,000 was redirected to other housing assistance programs administered by Charlotte.