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Charlotte groups call for no ICE presence at international soccer match amid enforcement fears

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published May 28, 2026 at 12:38 PM EDT
Bank of America Stadium
Palmer Magri
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WFAE
Bank of America Stadium

Several Charlotte advocacy groups are calling on Bank of America Stadium officials, FIFA and local law enforcement to keep immigration agents away from Sunday’s soccer match, which is expected to draw a large international crowd.

Action NC, Carolina Migrant Network and other organizations say they want Sunday’s Allstate Continental Clásico between the U.S. and Senegal to be free of ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents.

The groups say fears over immigration enforcement could stop fans from attending and hurt local businesses.

The concerns come after ICE said earlier this month that agents would be part of security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and would be “out there every day.” Sunday’s match is a send-off friendly for the U.S. Men’s National Team before the tournament.

WFAE reached out to Bank of America Stadium, FIFA and ICE for comment, but did not receive a response.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who received the 2025 RTDNAC Award for an economic story examining how fears of immigration enforcement affected Latino-owned businesses in Charlotte.
See stories by Julian Berger