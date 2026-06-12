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In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

Charlotte initiative aims to support small businesses, artists in designated Corridors of Opportunity

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published June 12, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT
A new initiative known as the Here for Good Business Cooperative in Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity is helping small businesses grow as the city rapidly develops.
Courtesy
/
Michael Maxwell
A new initiative known as the Here for Good Business Cooperative in Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity is helping small businesses grow as the city rapidly develops.

A new initiative in Charlotte’s low-income Corridors of Opportunity aims to help small businesses grow alongside the city’s rapid development.

The Here for Good Business Cooperative supports businesses such as hair salons and coffee shops along the Freedom Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard corridors. Sherry Waters, who helps lead the effort through the nonprofit QC Family Tree, said the program focuses on strengthening both mindset and practical skills.

“Equipping them with a mindset and skill set that will help them to brand better and how to reach their customers,” Waters said.

The cooperative launched last year with support from a $220,000 city grant. Several initiatives have been launched recently to support small businesses in the Corridors of Opportunity.

Last year, the West End Wednesdays initiative from Historic West End Partners was launched to support Black and minority-owned businesses along the Beatties Ford Road corridor. Businesses such as barbershops, restaurants, a flower shop, and a car service shop plan to offer discounts and special offers.

A new initiative, "West End Wednesdays," has been launched in one of Charlotte’s low-income Corridors of Opportunity by the Historic West End Partners to support small businesses along Beatties Ford Road.
Race & Equity
Historic West End Partners launches new initiative to support Black and minority-owned businesses
Elvis Menayese

Waters, who also owns a tea bar in Charlotte, said the initiative comes at a critical time for local entrepreneurs.

“The city is growing and thriving,” Waters said. “It can be really easy to get afraid of this growth. With the rent prices rising, we can be priced out easily.”

Community members can learn more about the initiative during monthly gatherings held the third Monday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. at Enderly Coffee on Tuckaseegee Road.

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Race & Equity Corridors of Opportunity
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese