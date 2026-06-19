© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community garden tribute connects Juneteenth to Black history and the land

WFAE
Published June 19, 2026 at 1:58 PM EDT
People at raised beds
Noor Nazir
/
WFAE
Juneteenth celebration at Grier Heights Park community garden.

At a community garden in east Charlotte, Juneteenth was marked through a return to something deeply rooted in Black history: the land itself.

The Grier Heights Park community has spent years digging their hands into the soil. Resident Taylor Crawford-Williams explained why staying connected to such soil remains potent.

“Just start. It doesn’t have to be big. If you’re in an apartment, you can grow in a bucket from Home Depot,” Crawford-Williams said. “If you just start, you’d be amazed at what you can get.”

The tribute also included a prayer as community members reflected on the history held in the land.

Organizer Dr. Stacey Brown said the celebration honored generations of Black Americans whose connection to the land continued long after emancipation.

“Those individuals who were enslaved and didn’t find out that they were free until two years later, they were continuing to cultivate the land and harvest and make sure that not only their families but America could eat,” Brown said.
Tags
Race & Equity Juneteenth