ICE arrests top 1,500 people in Charlotte so far this year, doubling total from this time last year
Federal immigration arrests in Charlotte have more than doubled so far this year compared with the same period in 2025, according to newly released data.
New figures from the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley and UCLA show U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 1,580 people in Charlotte between Jan. 1 and Aug. 6. During the same period in 2025, 752 people were arrested.
In 2024, that number was 253.
That means ICE arrests in Charlotte have more than doubled from last year and are more than six times higher than during the same period two years ago.
Here are some more details about the arrests:
- About four in 10 people arrested in Charlotte this year had pending criminal charges, while about two in 10 had criminal convictions. Nearly four in 10 did not have a pending criminal charge or criminal conviction.
- Mexican and Honduran immigrants made up more than half of the arrests in Charlotte. Of the 1,580 people arrested, 446 were Mexican nationals and 377 were Honduran nationals.
- Venezuelans were the third-largest group, with 149 arrests, followed by Guatemalans with 128 and Colombians with 98.
- Across North Carolina, ICE arrested 5,044 people between Jan. 1 and Aug. 6. That's up from 2,466 during the same period in 2025, and 981 in 2024.