ICE arrests top 1,500 people in Charlotte so far this year, doubling total from this time last year

Federal immigration arrests in Charlotte have more than doubled so far this year compared with the same period in 2025, according to newly released data.

New figures from the Deportation Data Project at UC Berkeley and UCLA show U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 1,580 people in Charlotte between Jan. 1 and Aug. 6. During the same period in 2025, 752 people were arrested.

In 2024, that number was 253.

That means ICE arrests in Charlotte have more than doubled from last year and are more than six times higher than during the same period two years ago.

Here are some more details about the arrests: