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'People's Hearing' documents effects of immigration enforcement in North Carolina

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published September 2, 2026 at 6:46 PM EDT
Crowd of people in room looking at screen
Hispanic Federation
/
Courtesy
The Hispanic Federation held its "People’s Hearing" in Charlotte on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.

The Hispanic Federation, a national advocacy group, held a daylong hearing Wednesday in Charlotte to document the effects of federal immigration enforcement in North Carolina.

More than 25 people, including immigrants directly affected by enforcement, business owners, nonprofit leaders, attorneys and elected officials, testified about immigration enforcement's effects on families, schools and workplaces.

The hearing included panels on last November’s U.S. Customs and Border Protection's operation in Charlotte, ongoing enforcement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the economic impact of immigration enforcement.

Hispanic Federation President Frankie Miranda said the group aims to establish a record.

“We're here to make sure that we preserve these testimonies, that we preserve these stories, and that we demand accountability once a new U.S. Congress is put in place starting next year,” Miranda said.

The Hispanic Federation hosted the hearing with national and local nonprofit groups. It was the sixth in a series of hearings in cities that include Minneapolis, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Antonio and Dallas.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger