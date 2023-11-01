© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

School book bans and restrictions

Ardrey Kell High School has denied Brooke Weiss' request to restrict access to these five books.
Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE
Ardrey Kell High School has denied Brooke Weiss' request to restrict access to these five books.

School book bans and restrictions

Both in the Charlotte region and across the country, book battles have become a regular feature of school board meetings, as parents’ rights groups share tips on finding sexual content and other offensive material in students’ reading material.
Ways to Connect