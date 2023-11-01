-
A new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools panel created to rule on challenged books makes its first decision to remove “A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas from school libraries.
-
After reporting on the recent decision by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ leaders to ban activities related to Banned Books Week, then quickly retract that decision, it’s still not clear how the observances were incorrectly linked to North Carolina’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law.
-
A new Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools panel on book challenges decides to keep two young-adult novels in high school libraries. The next three challenges may be tougher to decide.
-
We've heard from parents, authors, activists and other adults about banned books. But we haven't heard much from kids. We asked four young readers to share their thoughts about book bans.
-
The latest in culture wars: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bans "Banned Books Week," then backtracks and leaves it up to schools.
-
The details vary by location: Catawba County has Mama Bears instead of Moms for Liberty. Catawba’s book protests draw a lot of religious comments, while Mecklenburg’s strike a secular note. The two districts have different rules for challenging library and classroom material. But there are common threads to the book challenges taking place across the country.
-
Book ban battles in Catawba County Schools are drawing big, intense crowds as a "Mama Bear" school board member votes on challenges she has brought.
-
The number of bans and restrictions in the U.S. rose 33% in the last school year, according to the PEN America report. Florida had more bans than any other state.
-
Most of the scrutinized books were written by or contained subject matter about people of color or members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to research by the American Library Association.
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says the district will review thousands of high school library books after a parent group found copies of one with explicit sexual content.