How Do Toxins From Plastics Find Their Way Into Our Food?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Toxic

About Emily Penn's TED Talk

Ocean advocate Emily Penn has seen first hand how much plastic ends up in the oceans. She explains how the toxins from plastic makes their way into our food chain and how we might be able to stop it.

About Emily Penn

Emily Penn is an ocean advocate and director of Pangaea Exploration, which helps scientists, filmmakers and everyday people visit the most remote parts of our planet. Emily is the youngest and only female recipient of Yachtmaster of the Year, awarded by HRH Princess Royal.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.