© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Environment

Peep Show: Watch Us Calculate The Speed Of Light With Stale Easter Treats

By Adam Cole
Published April 17, 2017 at 2:22 PM EDT

If you just celebrated Easter, you might have some stale marshmallow Peeps lying around the house. And if you want to avoid eating those Peeps, they are the perfect material for a science experiment you can do in your own kitchen.

With the help of a ruler and a microwave, you can use leftover Peeps to calculate one of the constants of the universe — the speed of light.

It might sound crazy, but all will be revealed in this video from NPR's science YouTube channel, Skunk Bear. As a bonus, you'll also get to see animated Peeps illustrate the history of the search for the speed of light going back to Galileo.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Environment
Adam Cole
See stories by Adam Cole