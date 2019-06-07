Per Espen Stoknes: What Holds Us Back From Facing The Threats Of Climate Change?

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episode Climate Crisis.

About Per Epsen's TED Talk

Psychologist Per Espen Stoknes explains the inner defenses that block most people from recognizing the urgency of climate change. He asks, what is a better way to think and talk about this crisis?

About Per Epsen

Per Espen Stoknes is a psychologist and economist. He works as a professor and as the director for the Center for Green Growth at the Norwegian Business School in Oslo, Norway.

His latest book is What We Think About When We Try Not to Think About Global Warming.

He holds a PhD in economics from the University of Oslo. He has also served as a deputy representative in the Norweigian parliament.

