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Opt in or opt out? The debate over automatically enabled AI features

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

Controversial artificial intelligence features like Meta’s now-paused image generation tool for Instagram have left consumers wondering whether users should be given the choice to opt-in to AI features rather than having to opt out on their own.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with WIRED’s service writer, Reece Rogers, about the debate over “opting in” versus “opting out.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Technology
Here & Now Newsroom