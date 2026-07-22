Cabarrus commissioners approve $400 million education bond referendum

Cabarrus County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to place $400 million in education bonds on the November ballot.

Of that total, $340 million would fund school construction, renovations and additions for Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools. Another $60 million would go toward capital projects at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

If voters approve the bonds in November, the measure would increase property taxes by 5 cents per $100 of assessed value.