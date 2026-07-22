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NEWS BRIEFS

Cabarrus commissioners approve $400 million education bond referendum

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published July 22, 2026 at 8:37 AM EDT

Cabarrus County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to place $400 million in education bonds on the November ballot.

Of that total, $340 million would fund school construction, renovations and additions for Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools. Another $60 million would go toward capital projects at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

If voters approve the bonds in November, the measure would increase property taxes by 5 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Politics
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell