© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An upcoming AI data center in western Kansas touts less water usage than irrigation farming

WBUR
Published July 28, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Artificial intelligence data centers have become the ire of communities across the country because of their high demand for resources like water.

The company behind a forthcoming project in western Kansas is touting its data center for using less water than a common industrial practice in that area: irrigation farming.

Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Science & Technology