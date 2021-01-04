Politics Monday: If America's Early Presidents Checked On How Things Are Going, What Would They Think?

This program originally aired Nov. 20, 2020

Like many people on the morning after Election Day 2016, the question on Thomas Ricks’ mind was, “What just happened?” That led to a bigger question: “What would the Founders have to say?”

To get the answers, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist went to the thinkers and philosophers who provided the inspiration for our early presidents as they were cobbling together this “Great Experiment.”

As divided as this country is politically, Ricks learned that’s not really a flaw of government but a feature. But like any house that’s been standing for almost 250 years, there’s a lot that needs shoring up.

Erik Spanberg, Charlotte Business Journal managing editor (@CBJSpanberg)

Thomas Ricks, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of "First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned From the Greeks and Romans, and How That Shaped Our Country” (@tomricks1)