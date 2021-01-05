Biden Graduates From The Electoral College, But Democracy Comes Away With Bruises, Expert Says

So, you thought the 2020 election was going to end quietly?

Joe Biden's victory in the popular vote and the Electoral College is indisputable, yet a number of Republicans in Congress won't accept Donald Trump's defeat and will challenge the electoral votes Wednesday.

House GOP engaged in debate this AM over whether to overturn election results, according to multiple members.



The debate was kicked off by Rep. Chip Roy, who argued that Congress should not do so; Rep. Mike Johnson argued the opposite side. Others jumped in. Leaders stayed quiet — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 5, 2021

"It is a very destructive and potentially far-reaching effort to delegitimize our electoral institutions," said Alex Keyssar, professor of history and social policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Since a clear majority of the country chose Biden, why does the Electoral College continue to have the final say?

GUEST

Alex Keyssar, professor of history and social policy, Harvard Kennedy School; author of "Why Do We Still Have The Electoral College?" (@AlexKeyssar)