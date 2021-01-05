© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Biden Graduates From The Electoral College, But Democracy Comes Away With Bruises, Expert Says

The U.S. Capitol

So, you thought the 2020 election was going to end quietly?

Joe Biden's victory in the popular vote and the Electoral College is indisputable, yet a number of Republicans in Congress won't accept Donald Trump's defeat and will challenge the electoral votes Wednesday.

"It is a very destructive and potentially far-reaching effort to delegitimize our electoral institutions," said Alex Keyssar, professor of history and social policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Since a clear majority of the country chose Biden, why does the Electoral College continue to have the final say?

GUEST

Alex Keyssar, professor of history and social policy, Harvard Kennedy School; author of "Why Do We Still Have The Electoral College?" (@AlexKeyssar)

Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
