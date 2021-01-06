© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Chaos At The Capitol: What's Next For Democracy?

U.S. Capitol insurrection Jan 6 2021
Blink O'fanaye
/
Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/blinkofanaye/50809275681/in/album-72157717767349052/

On Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol was breached by pro-Trump supporters while Congress was in session. The business at hand was to count the votes of the Electoral College. The mission of the protesters was to stop the count in efforts to overturn an election they believe – incorrectly – was illegitimate.

It was set to be a history-making day because a group of Republican lawmakers was planning on objecting to the electoral votes of certain states. It turned out to be history-making for a different reason: an insurrection.

Understanding what happened Wednesday and what must happen now is paramount — we take a first crack at that as we sit down with analysts and experts and get your reaction.

GUESTS

Dr. Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College

Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history and Italian Studies at New York University

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever
Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
See stories by Chris Miller
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Assistant Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz