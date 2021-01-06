Chaos At The Capitol: What's Next For Democracy?

On Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol was breached by pro-Trump supporters while Congress was in session. The business at hand was to count the votes of the Electoral College. The mission of the protesters was to stop the count in efforts to overturn an election they believe – incorrectly – was illegitimate.

It was set to be a history-making day because a group of Republican lawmakers was planning on objecting to the electoral votes of certain states. It turned out to be history-making for a different reason: an insurrection.

Understanding what happened Wednesday and what must happen now is paramount — we take a first crack at that as we sit down with analysts and experts and get your reaction.

GUESTS

Dr. Susan Roberts, professor of political science at Davidson College

Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics and history at Catawba College

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history and Italian Studies at New York University