Politics Monday: The Post-Trump Presidency

It took a failed insurrection — which he instigated — for Donald Trump to admit he will no longer be president after noon on Jan. 20. In what shape is he leaving the office of the presidency?

Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard Law School professor who was assistant attorney general under George W. Bush, says the Trump presidency has “exposed a number of weaknesses” in restraining presidents and upholding norms, and a reckoning similar to the post-Watergate years is due.

Some are weaknesses that pre-date January 2017, while others were unheard of until Trump, such as suspicions of a president with ties to a foreign power, in this case, Russia.

As Trump heads for the exit – possibly sooner than later given talks about impeachment or removal from office – what happens to the presidency?

Jack Goldsmith, Harvard Law School professor of law and Hoover Institution senior fellow; co-author of "After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency" (@jacklgoldsmith)

Chris Miller
A veteran of Charlotte radio news, Chris joined the "Charlotte Talks" staff in January 2016, but has been listening to WFAE since discovering the station as a high schooler.
