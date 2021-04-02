What Is Senate Bill 101? How Does It Compare To House Bill 370?

Monday, April 5, 2021

Currently, sheriffs in North Carolina do not have to work with federal immigration officials to help deport unauthorized immigrants who have been accused of a crime. However, a bill that has passed the North Carolina Senate would make sheriffs do just that.

Senate Bill 101 is the latest in Republican lawmakers' attempt to pass legislation requiring collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Senate Bill 101 is said to be like House Bill 370, which Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in 2019.

Those who oppose the bill have said that it could increase crime because people in immigrant communities would be too afraid to call the police for fear of being deported. Additionally, people who oppose the bill have stated that it could lead to a racial divide.

Those who support the bill have said that it keeps citizens safe from violent criminals who are in North Carolina illegally.

We will sit down with a panel of experts to learn more about Senate Bill 101, learn the differences between it and House Bill 370 and ask: is this discriminatory?

Guests

Laura Brache, WFAE's immigration and deportation reporter

Mary José Espinoza, organizer for Comunidad Colectiva

Betina Cutaia Wilkinson, policy professor at Wake Forest University

Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County Sheriff