-
Thousands of North Carolina residents are in danger of losing their homes as courts begin issuing eviction orders again this month. The threat is…
-
A large crowd gathered in Marshall Park in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon. The rally, organized by immigrant activist group Comunidad Colectiva, was in…
-
Federal Immigration officials say it's business as usual in terms of last week’s arrests of immigrants in the country illegally. There were nearly 700…
-
Thursday night, President Barack Obama will lay out his plan to overhaul America’s immigration system. Here’s how the president announced the speech.The…
-
Charlotte TalksAfter months of negotiations by a bipartisan group of US Senators dubbed the "Gang of Eight," a new 800-page immigration package has been unveiled. This…
-
Monday was the first day immigrants who were granted deferred action status were eligible to receive their licenses in North Carolina. These are…
-
Welcome to "A Trifling Place," a podcast dedicated to exploring the ins-and-outs of Charlotte.Just last year, more than 20,000 people moved to Charlotte.…
-
http://66.225.205.104/JB20050927.mp3(9/27/05) A group of North Carolina health professionals is headed to Mexico to observe that country's health care…