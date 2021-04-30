Local News Roundup: Cooper Eases Restrictions; Apple Comes To NC; Electric Buses Coming Soon

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup:

North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen says 48.7% of North Carolinians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose. When that number gets to 66%, indoor mask restrictions will be lifted, Gov. Roy Cooper promises. We'll have an update on the latest on COVID-19 and what Cooper said this week about plans for summer — including his announcement that starting Friday, no masks will be required outdoors in North Carolina.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that it'd be building its first East Coast campus in North Carolina. The new campus will be at Research Triangle Park.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ proposed budget for next year calls for teacher and staff raises of 3%. Superintendent Earnest Winston says “they’ve been asked to do more this year than ever before.”

A judge in North Carolina orders body cam footage of the death of Andrew Brown Jr to be disclosed to his family within 10 days, but not yet to the public.

And Charlotte’s streets will see electric buses coming in 2022 as part of a Duke Energy pilot program.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into the week’s top news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Glenn Burkins, founder and publisher of Qcitymetro.com

Katie Peralta, reporter for Axios Charlotte

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

