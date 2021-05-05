© 2021 WFAE
From George Floyd To Andrew Brown Jr., Police Killings Continue

Published May 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Last month, Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd in what was considered by many to be a historic trial.

But within 24 hours of the verdict, at least six people were killed by police across the United States, including Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Despite ongoing protests and calls for reform, why do these killings continue?

We look at the politics of police accountability, from body cameras to qualified immunity, in North Carolina and beyond.

GUESTS

Randy Shrewsberry, former police officer and the executive director of the Institute for Criminal Justice Training Reform

John Rubin, Albert Coates professor of public law and government, director of Public Defense Education program at UNC Chapel Hill

Laura Pellicer, digital news producer for WUNC

Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Assistant Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
