Charlotte's Mayor And City Manager Discuss 2040 Plan, Charlotte's City Budget

On the next Charlotte Talks, we have a new edition of "Mike and the Mayor."

It’s budget time in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, so our focus for this month’s conversation with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will be on the city’s budget priorities for next year. To help in that conversation, we also welcome City Manager Marcus Jones.

We’ll talk about the budget, which will not have an increase in property taxes, but where you might see increases in your water bill and solid waste fees.

We’ll hear just how arts funding will now work, and who will get what. And we learn how projects like Corridors of Opportunity will be funded, and about new salaries for the mayor and City Council.

Charlotte's 2040 Comprehensive Plan is making news this week. Monday night's City Council meeting was full of concerns, proposed changes and a council struggling to find consensus. We'll talk about what happened, and what lies ahead for the adoption of the plan.

Guests:

· Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

· Marcus Jones, city manager of Charlotte

