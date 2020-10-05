-
Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones is projecting a $14 million dollar shortfall due to the coronavirus.During a presentation to City Council on Monday…
-
The city of Charlotte’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year has money for new programs – but City Manager Marcus Jones is recommending the…
-
Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said Friday that he's committed to finishing the 26-mile Cross Charlotte Trail as originally envisioned, and said he…
-
Red light cameras are back on the radar of Charlotte officials despite a recommendation from city manager Marcus Jones to not use them. But Mayor Vi…
-
Charlotte TalksTuesday, February 27, 2018We are in a unique moment: Many of Charlotte’s top leaders are African-American. We talk with some of them - Mayor Vi Lyles,…
-
Charlotte is in a historic moment. Most of the city's top leaders are African American. The question is how they'll shape the city as it responds to…
-
We’re at a historic time in Charlotte’s political leadership. The mayor, city manager, police chief and Mecklenburg County district attorney are…
-
Charlotte's new city manager has released his proposed budget for the city. It calls for a 5.3 percent increase in city spending with no increase in…
-
The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down in south Charlotte Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A tweet published…