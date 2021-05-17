In-Depth On Mecklenburg County's Proposed Budget, Battles With CMS

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

This is the time of year the Charlotte and Mecklenburg County governments prepare their budgets. Last week, we went through portions of Charlotte’s budget.

Today, we’ve invited County Manager Dena Diorio, budget director Adrian Cox and County Commission Chair George Dunlap to explain Mecklenburg's proposed $1.99 billion budget.

The recommendations reflect priorities set by the County Commission, like workforce development and affordable housing. It also includes a proposal that has really turned heads: holding back $56 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools until the district improves educational outcomes for students of color.

Ahead of the scheduled vote next week, we get into it all.

Guests

Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County manager

George Dunlap, chairman, Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners

Adrian Cox, director, Office of Management and Budget, Mecklenburg County

Charlotte Talks invited a representative from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, but they declined.