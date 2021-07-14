As The Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Increases, Cases And Hospitalizations Rise In The U.S.
With a COVID-19 vaccine and the United States seemingly opening up from the pandemic, things were starting to get back to normal just in time for summer. People started seeing friends and family, traveling out of state and embracing relaxed coronavirus restrictions.
But just as things were getting better, the delta variant has emerged as the dominant strain in the United States.
We answer questions about how transmissible the delta variant is, vaccination rates and what happens next in the pandemic.
Guests
Dr. Katie Passaretti, director of infection prevention at Atrium Health
Dr. Daniel Janies, professor at University of North Carolina Charlotte
Julie Swann, department head and professor at North Carolina State University