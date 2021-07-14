As The Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Increases, Cases And Hospitalizations Rise In The U.S.

With a COVID-19 vaccine and the United States seemingly opening up from the pandemic, things were starting to get back to normal just in time for summer. People started seeing friends and family, traveling out of state and embracing relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

But just as things were getting better, the delta variant has emerged as the dominant strain in the United States.

We answer questions about how transmissible the delta variant is, vaccination rates and what happens next in the pandemic.

Guests

Dr. Katie Passaretti , director of infection prevention at Atrium Health

Dr. Daniel Janies , professor at University of North Carolina Charlotte