Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

As The Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Increases, Cases And Hospitalizations Rise In The U.S.

Published July 14, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
COVID-19 test
Pixabay
/

With a COVID-19 vaccine and the United States seemingly opening up from the pandemic, things were starting to get back to normal just in time for summer. People started seeing friends and family, traveling out of state and embracing relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

But just as things were getting better, the delta variant has emerged as the dominant strain in the United States.

We answer questions about how transmissible the delta variant is, vaccination rates and what happens next in the pandemic.

Guests

Dr. Katie Passaretti, director of infection prevention at Atrium Health

Dr. Daniel Janies, professor at University of North Carolina Charlotte

Julie Swann, department head and professor at North Carolina State University

Alexandra Watts
Alexandra Watts is a Report for America corps member and covers local government and community issues through a partnership between WFAE and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
