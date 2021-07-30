The CDC Eviction Moratorium Is Ending. What’s Going To Happen Next?

Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions ends July 31. It was the last extension for people who are behind on their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the moratorium didn’t stop evictions. Renters who failed to pay rent or violated leases have received evictions notices, but the numbers slowed down drastically.

Eviction notices are likely to pick up again because courts are already scheduling cases that were delayed during the pandemic. According to the U.S Census Bureau, an estimated 250,000 North Carolinians are behind on their rent. Amongst these renters, roughly 78,000 people said that they are "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to be evicted.

This concerns housing advocates and social service providers preparing for the increase of cases of rent assistance and additional services. We'll talk to housing advocates to see what resources are available to assist renters, how evictions have affected communities of color, and what we can expect from the moratorium ending.

Guests

Lauren Lindstrom, affordable housing reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Carol Hardison, chief executive officer of Crisis Assistance Ministry

Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Council member and executive director for Beds for Kids

Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County Sheriff

