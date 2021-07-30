© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

The CDC Eviction Moratorium Is Ending. What’s Going To Happen Next?

Published July 30, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
eviction-notice.jpeg

Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions ends July 31. It was the last extension for people who are behind on their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the moratorium didn’t stop evictions. Renters who failed to pay rent or violated leases have received evictions notices, but the numbers slowed down drastically.

Eviction notices are likely to pick up again because courts are already scheduling cases that were delayed during the pandemic. According to the U.S Census Bureau, an estimated 250,000 North Carolinians are behind on their rent. Amongst these renters, roughly 78,000 people said that they are "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to be evicted.

This concerns housing advocates and social service providers preparing for the increase of cases of rent assistance and additional services. We'll talk to housing advocates to see what resources are available to assist renters, how evictions have affected communities of color, and what we can expect from the moratorium ending.

Guests

Lauren Lindstrom, affordable housing reporter for the Charlotte Observer
Carol Hardison, chief executive officer of Crisis Assistance Ministry
Malcolm Graham, Charlotte City Council member and executive director for Beds for Kids
Garry McFadden, Mecklenburg County Sheriff

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsEvictionsAffordable Housing
Dante Miller
Dante Miller is a community engagement producer for WFAE and a Report for America (RFA) Corps members. Dante first joined WFAE in 2020 through RFA to work as part of a unique partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and Digital Public Library of America. Her work in that project allowed her to use radio, online stories, Wikipedia entries and events to meet the community's news and information needs.
