Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Coping With 'Climate Anxiety' And Turning Angst Over Climate Change Into Action

Published August 18, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

The latest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is dire. Climate change is widespread and intensifying, and humans are the cause. We’ve already seen some of the effects this summer with wildfires, drought, heat waves and intensifying storms.

The worrying state of our planet is causing many of us stress, anxiety and even grief. Forty percent of Americans said they felt “helpless” or “disgusted” about climate change in a Yale University survey last year.

More mental health professionals are starting to take note. So-called “eco anxiety” is getting more attention in the field of psychology. We talk about how to cope with climate anxiety, and ultimately how to turn that angst into action.

Guests

Leslie Davenport, climate psychology educator and consultant and author of “Emotional Resiliency in the Era of Climate Change”

Sami Grover, environmental writer, author of “We're All Climate Hypocrites Now: How Embracing Our Limitations Can Unlock the Power of a Movement.”

Susan Denny, licensed clinical mental health counselor at Davidson College. She helps guide clients through emotions around climate change.

