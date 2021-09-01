New Census Data Means More Representation – And Redistricting – For North Carolina

Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Every 10 years, new census data leads to the redrawing of voter maps to reflect changes in population and its distribution.

This year, because of significant growth indicated by the census, North Carolina will get a 14th congressional seat and Mecklenburg County will gain part of a seat in the state Senate and a new seat in the state House.

Changes will also come to current congressional and state legislative districts. Where those districts will be located will be decided by the redrawing of those voter maps.

This state has a checkered history of shenanigans and gerrymandering when it comes to drawing these districts. We talk about what to expect this time around.

Guests

Steve Harrison, WFAE’s political reporter

Jim Blaine, Republican political consultant, former Chief of Staff for North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger

Chris Cooper, Madison Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs at Western Carolina University

