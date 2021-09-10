© 2021 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Can Religion and Science Coexist? Former NC Governor Says Yes, Again, in His Revised Book

Published September 10, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT
Tom Bullock - WFAE
Former NC governor Jim Martin at WFAE studios for an interview on religion, science, and his recently-published book, "Revelation Through Science."

Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

Former North Carolina Gov. James Martin's 2016 book "Revelation Through Science," takes a deeper look at the relationship between science and religion and has recently been revised.

In a 2017 interview, when asked about the "shift toward reconciliation" between science and religion, Martin said, "You had prominent atheists saying that if you believe in evolution, you don't need God. And to counter that, the Christian Creationists, they often call themselves, with the literal interpretation of the Bible, said, well, if you believe in God, you don't need evolution — and you can't believe in both. And I'm saying, yes, you can — evolution is the best understanding we have from science as to how God did it."

We take a deeper look at what has been added in this revised version of "Revelation Through Science." We'll also talk about Martin's relationship with science, religion and how religion has inferred with science and politics in the past and present.

Guest:

James Martin, former governor of North Carolina and author of "Revelation Through Science."

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsJim MartinReligionScience
