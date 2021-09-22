Charlotte Area Health Care Workers Share Their Experiences Through The Pandemic

Thurs. Sept. 23, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has been raging for more than a year and a half. More Americans have now lost their lives as a result than died in the 1918 flu epidemic.

Health care workers have worked tirelessly throughout only to be disappointed by what at first appeared to be a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines promising to end all this.

But too many people refuse to get the shot, so now ICUs are filled with record numbers of patients and our health care workers face trying to save them even as they face burnout of their own. Many are leaving the profession.

Health care workers share their thoughts on the impact of the pandemic.

Guests

Jason Cooke, director of critical care nursing at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.

Dr. Shiddhi Patel, hospitalist at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia

Dr. Lorene Temming, maternal-fetal medicine specialist and medical director, Atrium Health labor and delivery.

Candace Bashaw, oncology nurse navigator at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute

