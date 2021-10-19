Section 8 housing in the Southeast is broken, USA Today reporter says. How do we fix it?
After an extensive investigation that took six months, USA Today concluded America's federal housing voucher system for low-income people is broken — especially in the South.
Those vouchers are supposed to help low-income people find their own homes instead of living in housing projects, but that housing is limited to landlords who agree to accept the vouchers, and demand far outstrips the number of available properties.
Guests:
- Fred Clasen-Kelly, investigative reporter with USA Today
- Katie Zager, research associate, UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute
- Fulton Meachem, president and CEO of Inlivian (formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority).