Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Section 8 housing in the Southeast is broken, USA Today reporter says. How do we fix it?

Published October 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
charlotte.jpg

After an extensive investigation that took six months, USA Today concluded America's federal housing voucher system for low-income people is broken — especially in the South.

Those vouchers are supposed to help low-income people find their own homes instead of living in housing projects, but that housing is limited to landlords who agree to accept the vouchers, and demand far outstrips the number of available properties.

Guests:

  • Fred Clasen-Kelly, investigative reporter with USA Today
  • Katie Zager, research associate, UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute
  • Fulton Meachem, president and CEO of Inlivian (formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority).
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
