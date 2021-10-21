Local News Roundup: 'Historic' water main break, COVID-19 vaccines for kids on the way, redistricting work continues
Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
On the Local News Roundup: a water main break disrupts service to much of Charlotte, creating a geyser taller than the trees. We were told to boil water before drinking, but that order has now been rescinded.
Voting districts are being redrawn at all levels and, this week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board got to work drawing its new districts.
COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 are just over the horizon, perhaps just weeks away. We look at what that rollout may be like.
And CMS continues to experience staffing woes with teachers quitting and subs in short supply because of the pandemic.
Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.
Guests
Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE
Katie Peralta Soloff, reporter for Axios Charlotte
Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com and host of their “Equal Time” podcast
Joe Bruno, reporter for WSOC-TV