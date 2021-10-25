Doulas and midwives could help the Black maternal and infant mortality crisis

Throughout the U.S., Black mothers and babies are dying at horrific rates, especially in North Carolina. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women. Black women in North Carolina are two times more likely to die from complications in pregnancy.

Prematurity and low birth weight are some of the leading causes of infant deaths. March of Dimes, a nonprofit that works to improve the health of mothers and babies, gave North Carolina a D-plus for preterm births and Mecklenburg County a C-minus for preterm births. Additionally, in North Carolina, the preterm birth rate among Black women is 46% higher than all women.

Advocates for addressing the Black birth mortality rate have stated that this is a crisis caused by numerous factors, such as not being monitored carefully and dismissed. More doulas and midwives are stepping up to provide these mothers' advocacy and support. We're going to talk to a few of these advocates and ask why Black women are dying at such a high rate during childbirth and how doulas and midwives can help.

GUESTS

