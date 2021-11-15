© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Reporters detail NC's infamous 2018 race for the 9th Congressional District in 'The Vote Collectors'

Published November 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST
pexels-element-digital-1550336.jpg
Pexels
/

Voter fraud is exceedingly rare in the United States — so rare, in fact, that it is more likely for an American to be struck by lightning than to commit voter fraud.

But in 2018, lightning struck in North Carolina. Republican Mark Harris’ win for the 9th Congressional District was ultimately voided after evidence emerged that an operative for his campaign allegedly tampered with absentee ballots.

It may be the only time in the last 80 years in which a congressional race has been voided due to fraud.

Ochsner and Graff Credit Logan Cyrus.jpg
SouthBound
RELATED: Michael Graff and Nick Ochsner wrote the book on a tarnished North Carolina election
Tommy Tomlinson
,

Nonetheless, in response to the specter of election meddling, new voter laws in many states have made it harder for Americans to vote, all the while former President Donald Trump continues to lie about the 2020 election results.

To understand how North Carolina's 2018 race for the 9th Congressional District still resonates in politics nationwide, we sit down with two Charlotte-area reporters to discuss their book ‘The Vote Collectors: The True Story of the Scamsters, Politicians, and Preachers behind the Nation’s Greatest Electoral Fraud.’

GUESTS

Nick Ochsner, Executive Producer for Investigations & Chief Investigative Reporter for WBTV in Charlotte and co-author of ‘The Vote Collectors: The True Story of the Scamsters, Politicians, and Preachers behind the Nation’s Greatest Electoral Fraud

Michael Graff, reporter for Axios Charlotte and co-author of ‘The Vote Collectors: The True Story of the Scamsters, Politicians, and Preachers behind the Nation’s Greatest Electoral Fraud

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

Charlotte Talks With Mike CollinsNC Politics
Stay Connected
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
See stories by Jesse Steinmetz