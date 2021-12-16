Local News Roundup: Jeff Jackson out of Senate race; More guns at CMS; Phillip Adams had CTE; City bans exotic animals

Jeff Jackson ends his U.S. Senate campaign and endorses Cheri Beasley for the Democratic nomination. We'll talk about why he did it and what he hopes his endorsement will do.

Tuesday night’s Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Board meeting was filled with fear and frustration, just one day after a student fired a gun at West Charlotte High School. Students and staff called for action from the district to keep guns out of schools. We’ll talk about what attempts at a solution are on the way and other options that were discussed.

The NFL player who killed 6 people and later himself in York County earlier this year had CTE, or chronic encephalopathy, experts announced this week. The disorder is associated with aggression, depression, paranoia and other symptoms. We’ll discuss details of the diagnosis of Phillip Adams.

Charlotte City Council has banned the use of exotic animals from circuses held in Charlotte. The council voted this week on the ban after animal rights activists protested outside the Government Center on Monday. What does the ban mean?

The omicron variant reaches North Carolina with its first confirmed positive case in Charlotte this week, identified in a student from UNC Charlotte after the Thanksgiving holiday break. We’ll have an update on omicron and COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County in general.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news.

