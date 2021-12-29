'Street Gang' details history of how we got to Sesame Street

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

Editors note: this show originally aired June 2, 2021.

When "Sesame Street" premiered in 1969, there was nothing quite like it on television. It was largely responsible for paving the way for educational programming and had appeal with children and parents alike.

Generations of kids have been raised on the show, some now have children of their own growing up with "Sesame Street." It’s a show that was intentionally designed to reflect the world as it is and its diverse audience.

Our guest says the origin of "Sesame Street" was one of the unwritten stories of the Civil Rights Movement. He brought that story to light in his book “Street Gang” that’s now been made into a film.

Guest host Sarah Delia talks with author and Davidson resident Michael Davis about how one of the most beloved children’s television shows came to be.

"Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street" is now available on HBO, HBO Max, and on-demand.

Guest

Michael Davis, journalist and author of “Street Gang: The Complete History of Sesame Street.” Co-executive producer of the film "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street."

Note: Michael Davis, is southern region manager for Solutions Journalism Network and led the the creation of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, made up of several local media outlets, including WFAE.