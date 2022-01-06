Local News Roundup: New COVID-19 records; Redistricting Trial in North Carolina; One year after attack on the Capitol

The United States hit a new record high early this week for COVID-19 infections in a single day with 1 million Americans diagnosed. We’ll have an update.

How did the holidays and the omicron variant affect us here in North Carolina? Gov. Cooper urges boosters and plans an extension to the state vaccination mandate as infections in North Carolina surge to record-breaking numbers.

North Carolina’s trial on gerrymandering started this week in Raleigh, with some witnesses citing that maps were drawn using racial and political motivations. Others said that was not the case. We’ll talk about what happened in court.

This week, people here and across the country remembered the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. We’ll talk about the observance.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Seema Iyer , chief legal correspondent WJZY Fox 46

Mary C. Curtis , columnist for Rollcall.com, host of the Rollcall podcast “Equal Time”

Claire Donnelly , WFAE health reporter