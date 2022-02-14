© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte leaders are considering an app to improve traffic safety

Published February 14, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST
SouthEnd was chosen to pilot a traffic safety program.

Today, there’s an app for just about everything but how about one that drivers can use to communicate with traffic lights, that warns them they’re driving too fast or alerts them to pedestrians and cyclists ahead?

Charlotte is looking to launch a pilot program to test just such an app with the hope of making driving safer. Will it accomplish that or be yet another distraction for already distracted drivers? We take a closer look.

Guests

Larken Egleston, Charlotte City Council member representing District 1, chairman of the Safe Communities Committee

Peter Ashley, vice president of business development and marketing at Applied Information, which developed the TravelSafely app

David Spencer, traffic engineering supervisor, Town of Cary

