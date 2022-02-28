Former Commanding General of U.S. Army in Europe on Ukraine, NATO

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds, there are ramifications across the world and here in the United States.

CEPA / WACC Retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of U.S. forces in Europe.

Ukrainian citizens have fled their homes, the country is under martial law and the military says thousands have enlisted to protect their country. One man told NPR he is vowing to stay, saying “we will push these bastards from our land.”

President Biden said the U.S. and its allies are issuing sanctions on Russia. He added his administration is doing what it can to alleviate pain at the gas pump as oil prices rise. But, he called this a dangerous moment for Europe.

Amid the conflict, Mike Collins is joined by retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who was the former commanding general of U.S. forces in Europe. Hodges will speak about the invasion Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the Uptown Hilton in Charlotte as part of the World Affairs Council of Charlotte's National Security Series luncheon program.

Ahead of that, he joins Charlotte Talks to discuss NATO’s role in the crisis.

Guests:

Ben Hodges, former Commanding General U.S. Army Europe