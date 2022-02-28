© 2022 WFAE
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Former Commanding General of U.S. Army in Europe on Ukraine, NATO

Published February 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds, there are ramifications across the world and here in the United States.

Ben-Hodges-Warsaw-Sec.-civ.jpg
CEPA
/
WACC
Retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of U.S. forces in Europe.

Ukrainian citizens have fled their homes, the country is under martial law and the military says thousands have enlisted to protect their country. One man told NPR he is vowing to stay, saying “we will push these bastards from our land.”

President Biden said the U.S. and its allies are issuing sanctions on Russia. He added his administration is doing what it can to alleviate pain at the gas pump as oil prices rise. But, he called this a dangerous moment for Europe.

Amid the conflict, Mike Collins is joined by retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, who was the former commanding general of U.S. forces in Europe. Hodges will speak about the invasion Tuesday at 12 p.m. at the Uptown Hilton in Charlotte as part of the World Affairs Council of Charlotte's National Security Series luncheon program.

Ahead of that, he joins Charlotte Talks to discuss NATO’s role in the crisis.

Guests:

Ben Hodges, former Commanding General U.S. Army Europe

Russia-Ukraine
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
