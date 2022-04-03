What we know about zoonotic diseases in North Carolina and how to better discuss them

Animals carrying disease is a giant issue for humans and wildlife alike. It continues to be a problem for scientists, farmers and the general population.

In the last week, a commercial turkey operation in Johnston County found cases of avian flu and chronic wasting disease was confirmed in deer in Yadkin County.

The last couple of years have shown how close contact between humans and animals can allow these viruses to spread rapidly. Overpopulation, climate change and extinction are projected to exacerbate the issue in coming decades.

Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss what residents should know about these and other zoonotic diseases and how the public and media can do to more effectively discuss them.

GUESTS:

Payton Guion, investigative reporter at the Charlotte Observer

Dr. Lincoln Larson, conservation social scientist at the College of Natural Resources at NC State University.