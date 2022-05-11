Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine on war with Russia

It’s been almost three months since the war in Ukraine began. Many leaders around the world worried the country would fall into Russian hands swiftly. It has not.

Instead, most of the globe has rallied around Ukraine. Flags of support can be seen across the world. Still, the conflict is likely to have an impact that will ripple far outside of Ukraine's borders. There is fear of famine, a refugee crisis, and, of course, still the possibility Ukraine falls into Russian hands.

As the war continues, former Ambassador Roman Popadiuk joins Charlotte Talks to discuss the conflict. Popadiuk was the first United States ambassador to Ukraine in the early 1990s. His parents were born in Ukraine and he still has friends and family there.

Popadiuk discusses how the war has been handled so far and how he thinks it should have been handled. He also discusses the short- and long-term impact of this invasion on European politics and the global landscape. The interview comes ahead of a scheduled talk with the World Affairs Council of Charlotte later in the day, Thursday, May 12th, at noon.

GUESTS:

Roman Popadiuk, first U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

