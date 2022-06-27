The North Carolina coast and why houses are falling into the ocean

Last month, the world saw a viral video of a house on Rodanthe Beach in North Carolina falling into the water, making it the second house in that area in one day to fall into the ocean.

The debris spread for miles up the coastline, causing a massive cleanup by the National Parks Service.

So, what’s the story behind homes that are so close to the water? Why is our shoreline moving? Why are houses built so close to the water? And who pays when these collapses happen?

The answers aren’t easy, but we’ll discuss them.

Guests:

Jeremy Markovich, a journalist in North Carolina who wrote “The story behind an Outer Banks house that collapsed into the ocean”

David Boraks, WFAE environmental reporter

Rob Moore, senior policy nalyst, Natural Resources Defense Council

