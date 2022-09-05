© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh discusses retention, scores and absenteeism at CMS

Published September 5, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT
CMS Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh talks to reporters in April, just after being named to the job.

Class is back in session at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and while the new academic year brings an increase in teacher pay and improved test scores, challenges remain.

The CMS school board approved a $2.3 billion budget last month that includes an average 4% salary bump for teachers. A vast majority of students will return to a classroom with a permanent teacher, even though in early August there were still almost 400 teacher vacancies.

The district had improved reading and math scores last year, but they did not return to pre-pandemic standards. In addition, racial disparities among test scores were significant. While 75% of white students earned proficient reading scores, 34% of Black students earned the same. These discrepancies are common in the U.S. and well-documented.

To address chronic absenteeism, the district plans to enforce a rule that students who have 10 unexcused absences per semester would get an F. Critics fear that rule will primarily impact low-income students and students of color.

And while classes began in late August, as required by state law, Hattabaugh says the school board plans to open earlier next year.

We sit down with CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh to discuss teacher pay and retention, improving test scores amid racial disparities, addressing absenteeism and much more.

GUEST

Hugh Hattabaugh, interim superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools
