With the new term underway, a conversation with members of City Council

Charlotte’s City Council was sworn in for a new term earlier this month, but there’s already controversy swirling.

Council member Dimple Ajmera was largely expected to be named the mayor pro tem because she won the at-large race by 709 votes, but the council voted unanimously to give Braxton Winston the title.

Councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell may be facing an investigation from the State Bureau of Investigation over his ownership stake in a construction company that does business with the city.

And Councilman Tariq Bokhari said it was "a bit of a slap in the face" after he was not assigned to the Jobs and Economic Development Committee or the Transportation, Planning and Environment Committee.

We discuss these issues as well as the ever-present topics of public transit, affordable housing and public safety with City Council leaders.

GUESTS

Braxton Winston, mayor pro tem of Charlotte

Dimple Ajmera, Charlotte City Council, at-large

Tariq Bokhari, Charlotte City Council, District 6