Local News Roundup: CATS CEO John Lewis resigns; Panthers' coaching change reaction; CMPD crime numbers; Hornets season starts next week

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

Matt Rhule is out as coach for the Carolina Panthers as the team continues its losing streak again this season. Are the prospects for interim coach Steve Wilks any better with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold on the injured list? We’ll look at the uphill battle the Panthers are facing.

CATS CEO John Lewis resigns. His last day on the job will be November 30.

The Brooklyn Village mixed-use development project is on track to start construction next year even while concerns remain high over the amount of affordable housing included in the plans. We’ll discuss the latest.

CMPD released its third-quarter crime numbers this week and officials say that crime is up 4.5% overall compared to last year with homicides up nearly 27%. We’ll talk about the numbers.

And will Lamelo Ball miss the Hornets’ season opener next week due to an ankle sprain? We’ll find out.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and all the week’s top local and regional news on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS

Scott Fowler, Charlotte Observer sports columnist

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Claire Donnelly, WFAE health reporter

Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & Chief Investigative Reporter

Hannah Lang, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

