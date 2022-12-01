Local News Roundup: NC Senators support bill to protect same-sex marriage; pay raise for City Manager Marcus Jones; ACC championship comes to Charlotte

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup ...

The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would protect same-sex marriage, and North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr helped get the votes needed for it to pass. We go through the details.

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones gets a big pay raise. Council voted to increase Jones’ pay, bringing his total compensation to nearly $490,000. Not everyone was on board with the increase, though. We’ll explain.

In other city council news, a deferral of a deal involving Councilmember “Smuggie” Mitchell’s construction company RJ Leeper, and an approval of $20 million for existing affordable housing developments in the city.

And Charlotte plays host to the ACC championship football game this weekend for the sixth consecutive year. It’s Clemson vs. UNC.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS: