The increase of antisemitism in America

*Note: This program orginially aired 11/10/22

Antisemitism has been prominent in the news cycle recently. With celebrities and other figures promoting antisemitic rhetoric.

At the same time, on his social media platform Truth Social, former President Donald Trump claimed he did more for Israel than any president in history and said evangelicals were much more appreciative than Jewish people. "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!” he wrote.

But this issue isn’t unique to the last few weeks. According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic behavior increased by 34% in the United States in 2021. The head of the league says the 2,717 instances of antisemitism were the highest in the more than 40 years the league has been tracking these events.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss this increase in antisemitism, the history of anti-Jewish messaging in America and the dangers of ignoring this rhetoric.

GUESTS:

Rabbi Judy Schindler, Sklut Professor of Jewish Studies and Director of the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center at Queens University of Charlotte*

Dr. Peter M. Wherry, pastor of Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Charlotte

Amy Hudnall, interim director of the Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies at Appalachian State University

*Full Disclosure: Rabbi Judy Schindler is on WFAE's Board of Directors.